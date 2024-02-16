Press Release

February 16, 2024 Bong Go provides assistance and support to hundreds of fire victims in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan On Tuesday, February 13, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, through his Malasakit Team in coordination with Councilor Elgin Damasco, demonstrated his continued dedication to assisting Filipinos by extending help to families affected by fire incidents in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan. "Alam kong mahirap ang masunugan pero ayaw kong mawalan kayo ng pag-asa. Tandaan ninyo, ang gamit mabibili natin, magsumikap lang tayo. Ang pera ay kikitain natin yan, magsumikap lang tayong magtrabaho. Pero ang pera na kikitain natin, hindi mabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Kaya mag-iingat tayo palagi," underscored Go in a video message. The distribution activity was held at the Mendoza Park Amphitheater in Puerto Princesa City, where 750 affected families received grocery packs, water containers, snacks, and shirts. There were also select recipients of bicycles and shoes. Go primarily authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act. This Act requires the BFP to undertake and implement a ten-year modernization plan. This modernization program includes the acquisition of contemporary fire-fighting equipment, the hiring of more firefighters, and the offering of specialized training, among other initiatives. "Kaya ako bilang inyong senador, nagsulong ako ng batas, itong Bureau of Fire and Protection Modernization Act para sa mga bagong gamit sa ating mga bumbero, at education campaign para turuan kayo na mag-ingat. Kapag may nasunog na bahay damay talaga ang mga kapitbahay kaya nakikiusap ako na magtulungan lang tayo mga kababayan," said Go. Apart from the support, Go also extended support to those needing medical-related assistance. As the Senate Committee on Health and Demography Chair, Go encouraged them to take advantage of the medical assistance programs available in the Malasakit Center located at Ospital ng Palawan in Puerto Princesa City, Culion Sanitarium Hospital in Culion, and Southern Palawan Provincial Hospital in Brooke's Point. Under RA 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored in the Senate, Department of Health (DOH)--run hospitals and other qualified public hospitals can have their own Malasakit Centers to provide faster and more convenient access to medical assistance, particularly for poor and indigent patients. There are now 159 operational centers in the country since the program was initiated in 2018. According to DOH, around ten million Filipinos have benefitted from the Malasakit Centers. The senator also emphasized his advocacy to establish Super Health Centers nationwide, particularly in 13 strategic locations across Palawan, ensuring the essential health services are closer, especially in far-flung communities. Through the collective efforts of Go, DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, Jr., local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. There will also be 132 Super Health Centers funded in 2024. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, likewise supported the construction of several multipurpose buildings in Bataraza, Sofronio Española, and Roxas; road improvements in Aborlan, Brooke's Point, Coron, Sofronio Española, Narra, Quezon, and Rizal; installation of storm drainage and small water impounding project in Cagayancillo; the acquisition of dump trucks in Coron and Dumaran; and streetlighting project in Puerto Princesa City, Linapacan and Magsaysay.