Press Release

February 16, 2024 A Quezon City mother's resilience to overcome health challenges fueled by Bong Go's Malasakit Center initiative The story of Lina Ampado, a solo parent from Quezon City, highlights the vital impact of the Malasakit Center initiative, a brainchild of Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, on delivering crucial healthcare assistance to Filipinos facing adversity. The Malasakit Centers marked its 6th anniversary this February 2024. Lina, who single-handedly raises her 7-year-old daughter, Janila Pearl, battling cerebral palsy and confined to her bed since birth, shares her journey through the challenges of caregiving and the relief she found through the Malasakit Center at the Philippine Children's Medical Center (PCMC). "Sobrang hirap. Lalo na ako lang 'yung bumubuhay ... ako 'yung naghahanapbuhay ... ako 'yung nag-aalaga," she recounted, emphasizing the relentless effort required to care for a child with such severe medical conditions. Janila Pearl's health complications began at birth, leading to a life-threatening situation that required immediate and ongoing medical attention. "Nailabas ko siya ng normal. Nahimatay ako nung lumabas 'yung ulo niya, kaya siya naipit. Nawalan siya ng oxygen, kaya hindi siya nakahinga ng normal hanggang dinala siya sa ICU. Na-comatose siya," Lina recounted. This initial crisis set the stage for an ongoing battle with health complications that left her daughter bedridden. Despite the gravity of her daughter's condition, Lina's determination never waned. "Hindi ko tanggap. Kasi nag-iisang babae ko lang siya," she reflected. "Unti-unti kong napag-isipan na lumalaban siya, ipaglaban ko na rin hanggang sa kaya niyang lumaban." Lina touched on the extreme measures taken to preserve her daughter's life, including the decision to perform a tracheostomy and establish a gastrostomy for feeding. "Kasi ilang beses na po siya ni-revive. Minsan, nawalan na siya ng pulso, 5 minutes hanggang 10 minutes. Pero pinaglaban ko pa rin," she stated. The support they found in the Malasakit Center at the PCMC mitigated the constant hospital visits and the need for medical attention. "Mula nung baby pa siya, sa PCMC kami regular nagpapa-check up. Kung hindi dahil kay Lord, siguro bibigay na ang katawan mo dahil ikaw pa ang nagtatrabaho. Puyat ka lalo na pag nasa hospital," she said. "Ang Malasakit (Center), talagang number one na katuwang ko sa PCMC," Lina acknowledged. Lina's testimony not only highlights her struggle and resilience but also casts a spotlight on the essential role of the Malasakit Center in supporting Filipino families facing similar health crises. Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. Currently, 159 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to around ten million Filipinos. Go emphasized the importance of direct assistance to those in dire need. "Hindi ko po matiis na nakaupo lang sa opisina habang 'yung mga kababayan natin, nangangailangan po ng tulong. Lalong-lalo na po 'yung mga may hirap. Tulungan po natin sila," he asserted. The Malasakit Center initiative, according to Go, symbolizes hope and assistance for countless Filipinos. For individuals like Lina, the Malasakit Centers have been a pillar of strength, empowering her to continue fighting for her daughter's life against all odds. Lina's heartfelt gratitude to Go and the Malasakit Center highlights the program's tangible assistance, easing her family's burdens during a time of immense need. "Senator Bong Go, maraming salamat. Dahil dati hindi ako marunong lumapit kung kani-kanino... Sa Malasakit po talaga kami lumalapit. Kasi kung wala 'yung Malasakit, siguro, matagal ko nang ginive-up 'yung anak ko," Lina said.