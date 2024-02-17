Press Release

February 17, 2024 Bong Go advocates for improved gov't fire response as he provides support to fire victims in Pasay City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has stressed the importance of raising awareness on fire safety and preparedness as his Malasakit Team mounted a relief operation for fire victims in Barangays 96 and 184 in Pasay City on Wednesday, February 14. "Ang gamit naman po nabibili natin. Alam ko mahirap masunugan, pero ang gamit po'y nabibili natin. Ang pera po'y kikitain natin, subalit 'yung perang kikitain natin ay hindi nabibili ang buhay. 'Pag nawala na po ang buhay, wala na po. A lost life is a lost life forever," Go said in a video message. Go principally authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11589, also known as the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021. The measure, signed by former president Rodrigo Duterte, mandates that BFP implement a modernization program, strengthening and upgrading its capacity to respond to fire-related incidents. In addition, the BFP is also tasked to conduct monthly fire prevention campaigns and information drives in partnership with the Department of the Interior and Local Government and local government units. The Malasakit Team distributed financial assistance, grocery packs, water containers, snacks, meals, and shirts to 104 fire-affected households at the Zamora Elementary School in Brgy. 96, and the barangay gymnasium in Brgy 184. Meanwhile, several individuals also received cellular phones, shoes, and balls for basketball and volleyball. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go offered to help those seeking hospital care. He informed them that 31 Malasakit Centers across Metro Manila, including one at Pasay City General Hospital, are ready to assist with their medical-related expenses. The Malasakit Centers program was initiated in 2018 by Go as he personally witnessed the struggles of financially incapacitated Filipinos to get medical assistance from the government. It was later institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored in 2019, to ensure that Filipinos have more convenient access to medical assistance programs by the government, including the DSWD, Department of Health, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. Currently, 159 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to around ten million Filipinos. As part of his advocacy to bring Filipinos closer to quality public health services, Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the construction of 28 Super Health Centers across Metro Manila. As Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go supported the street lighting project along Taft Avenue. "Ang bisyo ko po ay magserbisyo sa ating mga kababayan... importante po sa akin ay magtulungan po tayo... sino ba ang magtutulungan kundi tayo ring mga kapwa Pilipino," he said. "Kalabitin n'yo lang ako. Nandirito lang po ako na handang magserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng akin makakaya," he added.