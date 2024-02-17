Press Release

February 17, 2024 'Raise cancer awareness, enhance cancer care' -- Cancer Warrior Bong Go attends 5th Anniversary of NICCA in Davao City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, personally attended the 5th Anniversary Celebration of the National Integrated Cancer Control Act (NICCA) at the SMX Convention Center in Davao City on Thursday, February 15. "Bilang Chair ng Senate Committee on Health, pinagtitibay natin ang ating paninindigan na hindi tayo basta-basta magpapatalo sa kanser. Simbolo ito ng ating pagkakaisa at determinasyong magbigay ng mas mataas na kalidad ng buhay sa bawat Pilipino. Nakatuon ito sa pagpapalawak ng edukasyon sa kanser at pagpapahusay ng mga pamamaraan sa screening ng ganitong sakit," Go earlier said. This event not only marked half a decade since the enactment of NICCA but also served as a platform for launching the Philippine Integrated Cancer Control Strategic Framework for 2024 to 2028. Since its enactment in 2019 under Republic Act No. 11215, which former president Rodrigo Duterte signed, the NICCA has been a cornerstone in the country's health legislation, aiming to improve cancer care services and make them more accessible and affordable for Filipinos. Meanwhile, the strategic framework for 2024 to 2028 sets its goals to raise cancer awareness and improve cancer care, including enhancing early detection and screening programs, expanding access to quality treatment and palliative care, and fostering a supportive environment for patients and their families. It also aims to strengthen the healthcare system's infrastructure and workforce to manage the growing cancer caseload in the country effectively. "Hindi maikakaila na ang kanser ay isang salot sa ating lipunan na nagdudulot ng matinding pasakit, hindi lamang sa mga pasyente kundi pati na rin sa kanilang mga pamilya at mahal sa buhay. Cancer is one of the most dreaded disease. Kapag nagka-cancer ka, paniguradong hirap ka talaga," cited Go in his speech. Recognized as a "Cancer Warrior" during the Cancer Warrior PH Campaign launch last February 6, Senator Go stressed that the battle against cancer is a shared responsibility, and the new strategic framework represents a collective commitment to reducing the impact of this disease on Filipino families. "At ang kanser sa katawan ay kanser rin sa bulsa ng sinumang Pilipino, kasama ang mayayaman at lalo na sa mga mahihirap. Kaya sa nakalipas na limang taon ay sinubukan nating gawing mas accessible ang mga serbisyong pangkalusugan lalo na pagdating sa kanser para maging mas abot-kaya ang pagpapagamot," he added. The senator also acknowledged the contributions of healthcare workers, volunteers, and advocates who have been at the forefront of this cause, calling them the true heroes in the fight against cancer. The senator's push for more funding coincides with NICCA as outlined in RA11215. This legislation also establishes the National Integrated Cancer Control Program to ensure "affordable and accessible" medical care. The Cancer Assistance Fund (CAF) is central to NICCA and crucial for extending assistance to cancer patients nationwide. "We were able to add P500 million for the National Integrated Cancer Control Program in 2021 and 2023. For 2024, we approved P1.25 Billion for the Cancer Assistance Fund, which can also facilitate access to needed medicines for cancer patients," he cited as Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee. In 2023, cancer ranked as the second primary cause of death for Filipinos, as reported by the Philippine Statistics Authority. The World Health Organization approximates an annual occurrence of 141,000 new cancer cases and 86,000 cancer-related deaths in the Philippines. Go also shared some inspiring stories about former president Duterte's significant contributions to helping Filipino cancer patients. He recounted how the Duterte administration had made considerable efforts to assist those battling cancer, providing much-needed support and resources. "Naalala ko po noon bumibisita kami ni dating pangulong Duterte sa mga cancer patients. Nakakataba po ng puso kapag tayo ay nakatutulong katulad ng kaso ni Ms. Geneviv Caliza na isang cancer patient sa SPMC na natulungan ng Malasakit Center at ni John Paul, isang batang may leukemia, na nakilala ko po noon sa Philippine Children's Medical Center. Ngayon ang laki-laki na nagtitinda na ng peanut butter, (talagang) naging success story," shared Go. This history of action for cancer patients has driven Go's commitment to other health initiatives. In 2019, Go principally sponsored and authored the Malasakit Centers Act. There are currently 159 Malasakit Centers in the country that have helped more or less ten million Filipinos including cancer patients. Meanwhile, he also shared that through his initiative with the support of fellow lawmakers, DOH led by Sec. Ted Herbosa and local government units, more than 700 Super Health Centers are funded in the country. A Super Health Center is designed to prioritize primary care, consultations, and early detection of health issues in the grassroots level. "I believe that through our collective efforts and dedication, we can achieve a future where more lives are saved from cancer. Where every Filipino, regardless of their status in life, has the capability and hope to face and defeat this disease," Go encouraged. Another measure that Go pushed for to improve healthcare access in the countryside is Republic Act No. 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals, showcasing the government's dedicated efforts to enhance the country's health infrastructure. "Sa pamamagitan ng Regional Specialty Centers, maraming Pilipinong may sakit, kabilang na ang mga may kanser, na nasa probinsiya ang mapagkakalooban ng specialized treatment nang hindi na kinakailangan pang lumuwas sa Metro Manila," he said. On the same day, Go also checked the operations of the Malasakit Center at SPMC, where he also served meals to patients and watchers. He also witnessed the inauguration ceremony of the hospital's Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory I. "May cancer center na rin sa Southern Philippines Medical Center sa Davao City. Isa lang ito sa ating pagsisikap na mapaganda pa ang serbisyong pangkalusugan sa Mindanao. Nasuportahan natin ang pagtatayo ng 300-bed infectious disease building at ng ambulansyang kumpleto sa equipment para sa SPMC," he also shared. Lastly, he attended the 4th Provincial Indigenous People Mandatory Representative Assembly of Surigao del Sur Chapter at the Royal Mandaya Hotel.