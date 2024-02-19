SEN NANCY: FOCUS ON NAIA REHAB OVER NAME CHANGE

...says renaming airport not necessary

Senator Nancy Binay believes that the country should prioritize the Ninoy Aquino International Airport's rehabilitation and that moves to change its name should be put on the back-burner.

"Siguro bago natin pag-usapan ang pagpapalit ng pangalan ay tutukan muna natin ang pag-aayos ng NAIA. First step itong na-award na, and hopefully within a year ay may makikita na tayong improvement pagdating dito sa ating airport.

"Sa akin itong usapin ng pagpapalit ng pangalan ay hindi pa napapanahon, at hindi na dapat natin pagaksayahan ng panahon ang ganyang pagpapalit," Binay said during an interview on Sunday.

The Department of Transportation on Friday announced that the consortium led by San Miguel Corp. (SMC) won the bidding for the P170.6 billion NAIA rehabilitation project.

The SMC SAP & Co. Consortium won the public-private partnership project after it proposed an 82.16-percent revenue sharing scheme to the government.

Binay also warned that a name change had international implications and could lead to confusion among tourists.

"Malilito na naman ang mga turista natin dahil pabago-bago ang pangalan ng airport," she said.

The lawmaker also countered the view that the NAIA was summarily named after the late Sen. Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr. during former Pres. Corazon Aquino's term.

"Remember ang ganyang mga [name change], may ano ang National Historical Commission. Kumbaga dumaan naman yan sa proseso bago napalitan ang pangalan at naging Ninoy Aquino International Airport," said Binay.

Expelled Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves, Jr. filed House Bill No. 610, which seeks to rename NAIA after the late Ferdinand E. Marcos, the President's father and namesake, in June 2022.

A law is required to rename the airport. The airport's current name was replaced from the Manila International Airport by virtue of Republic Act No. 6639.