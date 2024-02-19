Press Release

February 19, 2024 LAPID LAUDS THE PASSAGE OF EDDIE GARCIA LAW Sen. Lito Lapid on Monday, February 19, 2024, lauded the passage on third and final reading of a measure that will provide protection to the rights and ensure the welfare of movie, television and radio workers in the country. Lapid, one of the authors of Senate Bill No. 2505, or the Eddie Garcia Law, said the passage of the measure is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest Filipino actors of all time. The untimely death of movie and TV icon Eddie Garcia in an accident during a shooting in 2019 could be prevented. "Kinakailangan ang ligtas na kapaligiran sa shooting upang maiwasan ang sakuna, sakit o kamatayan ng ating mga kasamahan sa industriya," Lapid said. "Kakaiba po ang kalakaran sa entertainment industry. Normal na po ang mahabang oras ng pagtatrabaho sa shooting. Karamihan sa maliliit nating manggagawa ay maliit lang po ang naiuuwing sahod, hindi katulad ng malalaking actor sa industriya," he added. SBN 2505 prescribes a normal eight-hour work or up to a maximum of 14 hours or a total of 60 hours in a week. The bill also includes specific provisions on social welfare benefits and insurance from work-related incidents or deaths that would provide the much-needed security and protection in an industry known for its unpredictable nature. SBN 2505 is a consolidation of SBN 1889, which Lapid filed in ensuring that entertainment industry workers are provided opportunities for gainful employment and decent income, and are protected from abuse, harassment, hazardous working conditions, and economic exploitation. Lapid, who also co-directs and stars in FPJ's Batang Quiapo teleserye, claimed that the lack of or shortage of coverage of the social protection programs in the entertainment industry is due to the weakness and failure of the government to identify and accept the unique characteristics of entertainment work. "These include self-employment, temporary or open-ended, part-time or full-time work arrangements with one or more employers, or a mix of these. Furthermore, entertainment work is sometimes characterized by unpredictable revenues and a reliance on consumer or audience demand as well as the season, resulting in an irregular nature of work that is frequently linked with regional, and occasionally worldwide, mobility," the bill's explanatory note read. Under SB No. 1889, an industry worker or independent contractor, defined as "any person engaged or hired by the employer or principal to render services involving the production, distribution, and exhibition of film, television, and radio entertainment content" shall be governed by the provisions of the Civil Code on contracts and other applicable laws, but not lower than the standards provided under Presidential Decree No. 442, or the Labor Code of the Philippines, as amended. "As we recognize the contribution of workers in film, television, radio and the entire entertainment industry to the economy, culture, awareness and national development, now, more than ever, the government must show its appreciation to them by having a comprehensive analysis of the condition of the aforementioned industries as well as ensuring that workers here have opportunities, livable wages, protection against abuse, exploitation and danger in the area where they earn a living and ensure that their rights are respected "Lapid said. "As we are also part of this industry, especially now that we are also part of the most popular FPJ's Batang Quiapo with Director Coco Martin, the fight for showbiz industry workers is really close to my heart that I personally witnessing the diligence on the set. That's why we are promoting this Eddie Garcia Act in the Senate to ensure the protection and security of all workers in the showbiz industry," Lapid added. Eddie Garcia starred alongside Fernando Poe Jr. and Lapid in the 1980 film 'Caliber .45'.