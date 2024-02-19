REVILLA LAUDS SENATE FOR PASSING P100 DAILY MINIMUM WAGE INCREASE BILL

SENATOR Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. lauded the Senate on Monday afternoon (February 19) after the chamber passed on third and final reading Senate Bill No. 2534 that aims to provide for a P100 increase on the daily minimum wage of employees and workers in the private sector. Revilla is a co-author of the measure after his Senate Bill No. 2018 was consolidated into the substitute bill.

"It's been a long time coming. Maraming salamat sa aking mga kasamahan sa Senado sa pagpasa nito. Sa wakas, sa tagal ng paghihintay, tapos na ang laban dito sa atin sa Senado. Maliwanag na laging makakahanap ng kakampi sa Senado ang ating mga manggagawa upang isulong ang kanilang mga karapatan, ipaglaban ang kanilang kapakanan at itaguyod ang kanilang kinabukasan," the veteran lawmaker said.

Revilla has been championing wage increase bills since his first term as a senator. He also filed similar measures during the 14th, 15th, 16th, 18th congresses.

"Pangako po natin sa ating mga kababayan na patuloy po tayong makikibaka kasama nila para sa patas na trato at disenteng kondisyon sa trabaho, at maka-taong sahod. This may be only P100 a day now, but we vow to not stop here. Lagi po tayong magmamatyag at maghahanap pa ng mga paraan upang iangat ang inyong estado sa buhay sa pamamagitan ng mga dagdag na ayuda, umento sa sahod at mga benepisyong nararapat lamang na inyong natatamasa," the solon further said.

The approved bill shall now be transmitted to the House of Representatives for their concurrence and Revilla hopes that his colleagues in the said chamber would also pass such beneficial law.

"Let us endeavor to work with our counterparts in the House so that they too, would be convinced of the value of this proposal and the significance this will make in the lives of the labor sector. Dito natin kailangang ipakita ang ating pagkakaisa para sa sambayanang Pilipino. Dahil tulad natin, alam ko na mahal din nila ang manggagawang Pilipino.