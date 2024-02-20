Sen. Tolentino pushes "Doble Plaka" Law amendments to protect motorcycle riders

MANILA -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino pushed on Monday for the amendments of RA 11235 otherwise known as "Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act" or the "Doble Plaka" Law to protect the welfare of Filipino motorcycle riders through his Senate Bill no. 159.

RA 11235, enacted in March 2019 to prevent the use of motorcycles in crimes by putting two plates, was indefinitely suspended in April 2019 amid clamor of motorcycle riders.

During the Senate Plenary Session, Senate Justice Panel Chairman Tolentino said that his measure aims to amend section on registration of motorcycles, using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) instead of the double plate, more reasonable penalties, among others.

Tolentino likewise lamented the discriminatory aspect of RA 11235 and the anxiety-inducing factor of its suspended implementation that has been jeopardizing innocent riders.

"Sa pagnanais nating masugpo ang kriminalidad sa bayan, tila nakamlimutan nating bigyan ng halaga ng ating mga kababayang riders," Sen. Tol remarked.

According to the Senator, "careful balancing" must be done to uphold the welfare of the innocent riders because data from the Land Transportation Office (LTO) from January to October 2023 showed that only 132 motorcycles were used for crimes over 1.4 million motorcycles in the Philippines.

"A careful balancing is needed to address the legitimate concerns of the innocent riders," Sen. Tol noted.

He added: "Panahon na para bigyan natin ng kapayapaan ang ating mga kapatid at kababayan na gumagamit ng motorsiklo."

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, and Senators Joel Villanueva, Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, JV Ejercito, and Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. expressed their intention to become co-authors of Tolentino's bill.