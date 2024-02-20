Press Release

February 20, 2024 CHIZ: WORKERS HAVE ENDURED ENOUGH; DESERVE P100 DAILY WAGE HIKE Sen. Chiz Escudero on Monday (Feb. 19) said Filipino workers have endured enough and deserved to be compensated more, as he cast his "yes" vote to the passage on third and final reading of the proposed legislation that would grant a P100 increase in the daily minimum wage of employees in the private sector. In a manifestation after casting his affirmative vote for the approval of Senate Bill No. 2534, also known as "An Act Providing for a One Hundred Pesos (P100.00) Daily Minimum Wage Increase for Employees and Workers in the Private Sector," Escudero recalled that a legislated minimum wage hike was among the first bills he filed as a neophyte congressman in 1998 at the House of Representatives. "Isa ito sa pinakaunang panukalang batas na inihain ko noong ako ay unang naging mambabatas noong 1998. This is actually 26 years in the making," he noted. "Dalawampu't anim na taon ang hinihintay ng mga mangagawa sa panukalang ito na ni minsan ay hindi pumasa sa magkabilang Kamara. Ngayon lamang nangyari na pumasa sa isang bahagi ng Kongreso at ito ay sa Senado," the veteran senator added. SB 2534 garnered 20 affirmative votes, zero negative votes, and zero abstention during the afternoon plenary session. Escudero reiterated that a P100 wage increase for workers will not bust the economy as such increases in the past have not led to economic collapse. He said that despite warnings from certain business leaders, the economy has remained stable after upward adjustments of salaries. "Sa mga nagsasabi na ito ay masama para sa ating ekonomiya, na magiging inflationary dahil magkakaroon ng pera ang mangagawa, nasaan po sila noong ibinaba ng Bangko Sentral ang interest rate at nakapangutang ng mas maraming pera ang mga mayayamang kumnpanya kaya dumami din ang money supply at nagka-inflation tayo? Wala naman nagreklamo. Nasaan sila nung binaba natin ang corporate income tax sa 25%? Dumami ulit pera ng mga mayayaman. Mas maraming pera ang umikot noon at wala naman nagsabing inflationary ito," he pointed out. Under the Senate version, private establishments with less than 10 workers or with less than P3 million capitalization, as stated in Republic Act 9178 (the Barangay Micro Business Enterprises Act of 2002) and RA 6727 (Wage Rationalization Act of 1989), respectively, will not be covered. Escudero expressed hope that the House of Representatives will be open to the idea of having a legislated minimum wage hike and pass their own version of SB 2354. "Nagtiis na sa mahabang panahon ang ating mga mangagawa... Ang aking hiling at panalangin, sana ay bigyan din nga panahon at pagkakataon ito ng Kamara upang mabigyang-buhay. Pagdebatehan kung kinakailangan, pagbotohan kung kinakailangan. Ang mahalaga, ito ay mapag-usapan at bigyan ng pag-asa na makapasa upang mabigyan ng pag-asa ang ating mga manggagawa," he pointed out.