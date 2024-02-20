Press Release

February 20, 2024 Gatchalian eyes funding for PISA 2025 preparations Senator Win Gatchalian is considering to propose funding allocation for the Philippines' preparation for the 2025 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), a move that he hopes will help improve the scores of the country's 15-year old learners in the triennial assessment. "During the budget season, we can include a provision there for PISA preparation. I picked up from our resource persons that one of the best practices to improve our PISA results is to actually prepare our schools," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, during a hearing on the 2022 PISA results. "For 2025, maybe we can add a small provision. I don't think it will cost a lot. Next year, we'll be taking PISA again so let's include the budget to prepare the schools that will participate," Gatchalian added. In the same hearing, Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization (SEAMEO) INNOTECH Center Director and former Secretary of Education Leonor Briones recalled the steps the Department of Education (DepEd) took to prepare for the PISA. These include the development of materials for public school teachers and learners and the curation of supplementary sources and familiarization materials, which the regions used for their field preparations. DepEd-Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) Director Estella Cariño shared how they prepared the region's participating schools. The DepEd Regional Director explained the steps taken to prepare participating learners for the assessment with the use of a computer. Since participating schools faced the lack or shortage of computers and power, they sought the help of local government units. DepEd-CAR also conducted dry runs during which participating learners who live far from the school were given accommodations in classrooms. Participating learners were also given meals during preparations and on the day of the exam. CAR is one of the top three regions with the largest shares of learners who reached the minimum level of proficiency in reading, science, and math. The other two regions are the National Capital Region and Region IVA. Pondo para sa paghahanda sa PISA 2025 imumungkahi ni Gatchalian Balak ni Senador Win Gatchalian na magmungkahi ng pondo para sa paghahanda ng Pilipinas sa 2025 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), bagay na aniya'y maaaring makatulong sa pag-angat ng score ng mga 15-taong gulang na mga mag-aaral sa naturang assessment. "Pagpasok ng budget season, maaari tayong maglaan ng probisyon para sa paghahanda sa PISA. Nakuha ko mula sa ating mga resource persons na isa sa mga hakbang para mapataas ang marka natin sa PISA ay ang paghahanda," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. "Tingin ko hindi naman malaki ang kakailanganin natin. Sa susunod na taon, lalahok tayo muli kaya isama na natin ang pondo upang makapaghanda ang ating mga paaralan," dagdag ni Gatchalian. Ipinaalala ni Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization (SEAMEO) INNOTECH Center Director at dating Secretary of Education Leonor Briones ang mga hakbang na ginawa ng Department of Education (DepEd) para paghandaan ang PISA. Kabilang dito ang paghahanda ng mga materyal para sa public school teachers at mga mag-aaral, pati na rin ang pagtitipon ng mga supplementary sources at familiarization materials na ginamit ng mga rehiyon sa field preparations. Ayon naman kay DepEd-Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) Director Estella Cariño, sinanay nila ang kanilang mga mag-aaral na gumamit ng computer. Dahil wala o kulang sa computer ang mga paaralan sa rehiyong lumahok sa PISA, humingi sila ng tulong mula sa mga local government units. Nagsagawa rin ng mga dry run ang DepEd-CAR kung saan ang mga kalahok na estudyante ay hinayaang manatili sa mga silid-aralan. Binigyan din ang mga mag-aaral ng pagkain sa mga araw ng paghahanda at sa mismong araw ng exam. Ang CAR ang isa sa tatlong pangunahing rehiyon na may pinakamaraming mag-aaral na nakapagkamit ng minimum proficiency sa reading, science, at math. Ang dalawa pang rehiyon ay ang National Capital Region at Region IVA.