Press Release

February 20, 2024 Bong Go champions techvoc for job creation as he aids TESDA graduates in Danao City, Cebu Senator Christopher "Bong" Go underscored the importance of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the country as he provided support to 100 Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) students in Danao City, Cebu during the release of their training certificates and allowances. The program was a collaboration with the Call Center Academy in the city. "The skills and knowledge you have acquired here will be your foundation for success in your chosen field," said Go in a video message. The senator, known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service, also filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2115, which aims to institutionalize TVET as well as livelihood programs for rehabilitated drug dependents. The program under the bill will focus on competitive and employable skills that can be acquired and developed by rehabilitated drug dependents to enhance their ability to find gainful employment and entrepreneurial livelihood opportunities. As part of his support, Go's Malasakit Team provided the beneficiaries with food packs, snacks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball on Wednesday, February 14. To further enhance their well-being, Go filed several measures aimed at providing support and protecting the rights of workers. These include SBN 420, which seeks to provide support to workers facing crises in rural areas with limited employment prospects. The proposed legislation aims to provide temporary employment to eligible members of low-income rural households by establishing the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) under the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE). Go also shared that he filed Senate Bill No. 1184 which seeks to protect the welfare and interest of the country's delivery service riders. Under the proposed law, it shall be prohibited for any food, grocery, and pharmacy delivery service provider to require riders or drivers to shell out any monetary amount for the fulfillment of orders. In case of cancellation of orders, the service providers shall still pay the delivery riders for their services as though the transaction was successful. Another significant proposal is SBN 1183, or the Media and Entertainment Workers' Welfare Bill. This legislation seeks to enhance the protection, security, and incentives for media workers. The Magna Carta of Seafarers, embodied in SBN 1191, is another noteworthy initiative of Go. As one of its authors and co-sponsors, he highlighted that the measure focuses on enhanced protection and programs for seafarers, a critical sector in the Philippine economy. Meanwhile, SBN 1705 proposes an increase in the service incentive leave for private sector employees. For the burgeoning freelance workforce, SBN 2107, or the Freelance Workers Protection Bill, has been proposed by Go. It aims to provide protection and incentives for freelance workers, recognizing their rights and ensuring that they are adequately compensated and protected in their services if enacted into law. Ending his message, Go also acknowledged Mayor Thomas Mark Durano for serving his community. "Naiintindihan ko po na napakaraming nawalan ng trabaho at nawalan ng pagkukuhanan ng kita dahil sa pandemya. Sa panahon ngayon, patuloy lang po ang ating pagbabayanihan, mga kababayan ko. Kami po sa gobyerno ay patuloy na gagawa ng mga paraan upang maibalik ang sigla ng ekonomiya," said Go. "Tutulong ako sa kapwa ko Pilipino sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo sa inyong lahat," he added.