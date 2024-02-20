Press Release

February 20, 2024 Bong Go lauds successful medical mission organized by ASIAN School of Advance Technology in Cavite City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed his appreciation for the successful medical mission spearheaded by Geraldine Borromeo, the class president of the ASIAN School of Advanced Technology Inc., at Villa Porta Covered Court, Barangay San Roque in Cavite City on Sunday, February 18. The ASIAN School of Advanced Technology Inc., recognized under Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) in Region IV-A, offers a program in Caregiving (Elderly) NC II. This program is designed to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to provide quality care for the elderly, focusing on their physical and emotional needs. The event, which catered mostly to senior citizens, aimed to provide essential medical services to those in need, reflecting the school's dedication to nurturing future caregivers equipped with compassion and competence. "Ang inisyatibang ito ay isang malinaw na patunay ng kanilang dedikasyon hindi lamang sa edukasyon kundi pati na rin sa kalusugan ng ating mga kababayan," expressed Go. Meanwhile, Go's Malasakit Team also attended and provided grocery packs, shirts, vitamins, and balls for basketball and volleyball to select medical mission beneficiaries. "Bilang inyong lingkod-bayan, nais kong ipahayag ang aking patuloy na suporta sa ganitong mga inisyatibo na nakakatulong sa mga mahihirap. Tutulong ako sa abot ng aking makakaya at asahan ninyo ang aking suporta sa inyong mga adhikain na magbigay serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan," said Go, adopted son of CALABARZON. As part of his advocacy of providing better access to quality healthcare, Go, who serves as the Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, mentioned that medical assistance programs are available at the Malasakit Centers located at General Emilio Aguinaldo Memorial Hospital in Imus City and Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital in Bacoor City. The Malasakit Centers program celebrates its 6th year this year. It was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which Senator Go principally sponsored and authored in 2019. The program has assisted around ten million indigent patients according to DOH with 159 Malasakit Centers operational nationwide. Meanwhile, Senator Go also advocated for 12 Super Health Centers in the province to make certain that primary care is within reach of Filipinos, especially those in far-flung areas. Through the collective efforts of the Department of Health, led by Dr. Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of more than 700 Super Health Centers. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has likewise supported various road improvements in the cities of Cavite, Dasmariñas, General Trias, Imus, and Tagaytay; rehabilitation and improvement of the municipal fire station in Noveleta; rehabilitation of covered courts in various barangays in General Trias City; acquisition of ambulance units for the local government of Indang and Trece Martires City; and improvement of a sports facility in Cavite State University in Indang.