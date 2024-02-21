CHIZ SAYS FILM INDUSTRY WORKERS NEED 'GREATER AND GENUINE CARE'

Senator Chiz Escudero has reaffirmed his support for the local film industry workers, as he voted in favor of Senate Bill 2505 which aims to give more protection to the sector against unfair treatment and poor working conditions.

"Kaisa ako sa mga naglalayong mapabuti pa ang kalagayan at buhay ng ating mga kababayan na kabahagi ng showbiz, lalung-lalo na ang mga ordinaryong manggagawa katulad ng mga utility workers, production crew, mga supporting cast at stuntmen," Escudero said.

SB 2505, which was authored by Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, provides for the implementation of working hours, wages and other wage-related benefits, social security, and welfare benefits for movie and TV workers.

The proposed law further ensures better working conditions and standards as well as insurance coverage with employers being required to provide employment contracts.

There will also be a Movie and TV Industry Tripartite Council to be composed of representatives from the government, employers, and workers in the movie and TV industry.

Escudero said the ordinary workers deserve all these and more because they should be protected against abuses and exploitation.

"Their contributions to the film and television industry are invaluable, and it is our duty to ensure their rights and well-being. By championing fair treatment and providing adequate safeguards, we empower these hardworking individuals to thrive and continue creating the stories that enrich our lives," he stressed.

"Ang pagsasabatas ng panukalang ito harinawa ang unang hakbang lamang at inaasahan ko sa mga darating na panahon mas may maibibigay pa tayong malaki, totoo, at tunay na suporta upang maiakay at muling makabangon sa dati niyang kinakalagyan ang pelikulang Pilipino," he added.

SB 2505 received 22 affirmative votes, zero negative votes, and zero abstention at Monday's plenary session.

Movie and TV personalities were there to witness the passage of the historic bill. Lilibeth Romero, the long-time partner of the late veteran actor Eddie Garcia, was also present to thank Escudero and the other senators.

The Bicolano screen legend, who hailed from Juban town in Sorsogon, is Escudero's grand uncle.