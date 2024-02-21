Press Release

February 21, 2024 Bong Go seeks improved fire preparedness and response as he aids fire victims in Cagayan de Oro City and Binuangan, Misamis Oriental Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continues his strong advocacy for improved fire preparedness and response as he highlighted Republic Act No. 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021, during his Malasakit Team's relief activities for fire victims in Cagayan de Oro City and Binuangan, Misamis Oriental on Tuesday, February 20. The senator was the principal author and co-sponsor of this vital legislation, which mandates a modernization program to strengthen the agency's readiness and response capabilities. Former president Rodrigo Duterte signed it into law during his term. In addition, the BFP is also tasked to conduct monthly fire prevention campaigns and information drives in partnership with the Department of the Interior and Local Government and local government units. During the relief activities held at the municipal hall of Binuangan and covered courts of Barangay 30 and Nazareth in Cagayan de Oro City, Go's Malasakit Team distributed grocery packs, water containers, snacks, meals, and shirts to a total of 148 fire-affected households. Meanwhile, several individuals also received financial assistance, cellular phones, shoes, and balls for basketball and volleyball. "Sa mga nasunugan, 'wag kayong mag-alala. Ang importante buhay tayo, ang importante magtulungan tayo. Ang gamit atin 'yang malalabhan. Ang pera ating kikitain 'yan. Pero ang perang kikitain ay hindi mabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Pangalagaan natin ang buhay na ibinigay sa atin ng Diyos," said Go in a video message. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go offered further assistance to those with health concerns. He advised residents that Malasakit Centers in the city are at Northern Mindanao Medical Center and J.R. Borja General Hospital. "Meron na tayong 159 Malasakit Centers sa buong bansa. Ang Malasakit Center ay one-stop shop na kung saan ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno ay nasa loob ng ospital. Ito ang PhilHealth, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, Department of Health (DOH) at DSWD na handang tumulong sa inyong lahat," explained Go, who is the principal author and sponsor of RA 11463, which established the Malasakit Centers. According to DOH, the Malasakit Centers program has helped more or less ten million Filipinos nationwide. As part of his advocacy to bring Filipinos closer to quality public health services, Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the construction of nine Super Health Centers across Misamis Oriental and six in Cagayan de Oro City. Super Health Centers focus on primary care, consultation, and early disease detection, further strengthening the healthcare sector in the country, especially in grassroots communities. Through the collective efforts of Go, the Department of Health (DOH), led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, Jr., local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide. "'Yun po ang layunin ng mga Super Health Centers, ang ilapit sa mamamayan ang serbisyong medikal ng gobyerno," he added. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported constructing a drainage system and flood control structures along the Iponan River, acquiring several ambulance units and fire and dump trucks, and creating a three-story multipurpose building in Barangay 33. Other projects he supported include the flood control projects in Magsaysay, Medina, and Gingoog City; the construction of multipurpose buildings in Initao, Magsaysay, and Gingoog City; rehabilitation of local roads in Baliangao, Balingasag, Balingoan, Initao, Lagonglong, Laguindingan, Libertad, Lugait, Magsaysay, Manticao and El Salvador City; and construction of water systems in Balingasag and Jasaan.