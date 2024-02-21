Press Release

February 21, 2024 Bong Go bolsters support for struggling Filipinos as his team aids displaced workers in Lian, Batangas In a relief activity on Tuesday, February 20, to support displaced workers in Lian, Batangas, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emphasized the need to bolster government support for poor Filipinos particularly those whose livelihoods have been affected by recent crises. In coordination with Vice Governor Mark Leviste and Vice Mayor Ronin Leviste, Go's Malasakit Team distributed snacks, masks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to 166 displaced workers in attendance at the municipal covered court. They also distributed shoes and a mobile phone to select recipients. The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) also conducted an orientation for those eligible for the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program. "Sa pamamagitan ng programa na ito, ang gobyerno ay tumutulong sa mga manggagawang naapektuhan ng krisis at nakapagbibigay ng pansamantalang trabaho sa kanila," Go said in a video message. Go commended the DOLE for effectively implementing various assistance programs, such as TUPAD, which has significantly contributed to supporting individuals whose jobs have been impacted by crises. "Patuloy po tayong magtutulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga disadvantaged at displaced workers. Magkasama tayo sa layuning ito na makabuo ng mas ligtas at mas matatag na lipunan para sa lahat ng Pilipino," he added. Meanwhile, Go earlier filed Senate Bill No. 420 to enhance support for Filipino workers affected by crises and to assist those in rural areas experiencing a shortage of job opportunities. This proposed legislation shall establish the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) under DOLE, which aims to provide temporary jobs to qualified individuals from low-income rural families who are prepared to engage in unskilled manual labor for a certain duration. With growing concern for those affected by job displacements, Go stressed the need to enhance livelihood and healthcare support at the grassroots level. As Chair of the Senate Health Committee, Go emphasized the role of Malasakit Centers as a crucial resource for Filipinos facing economic hardships. "Sa mga pasyente, lapitan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center dahil para 'to sa inyo. Kung may hospital bill kayo, nandiyan ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na tutulong para mabayaran ito," said Go in a video message. Go principally authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 to ensure that indigent and financially incapacitated Filipinos will be provided convenient access to medical assistance programs available for them. Since it was first established, the program has already established 159 Malasakit Centers and has helped more or less ten million Filipinos nationwide, according to the Department of Health (DOH). In Batangas, residents may avail of medical assistance from the Malasakit Centers located at Batangas Medical Center in Batangas City and the Batangas Provincial Hospital in Lemery. Furthermore, Go highlighted that more than 700 Super Health Centers are funded nationwide. In Batangas, 18 Super Health Centers are funded. DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, is the lead implementing agency that identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed. To further give the province a boost, Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the rehabilitation of the construction of multipurpose buildings in Alitagtag, Batangas City, Ibaan, Lemery, Lipa City, Mabini, San Jose, San Juan, San Luis, San Nicolas, Santo Tomas, and Taal; the concretion of farm-to-market roads in Agoncillo, Laurel, Nasugbu, and Tuy; the acquisition of ambulance units in Ibaan and Lemery; and the acquisition of multipurpose vehicles in Lipa City and San Juan.