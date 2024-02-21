Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on alleged non action of DENR on SBSI violations

The findings of the Senate hearing are very clear at ngayon ay kailangang tanungin ang mga executive agencies, bakit tila hindi naaksyunan ang ilan sa mga rekomendasyon.

The case of Senior Agila and even itong si Apollo Quiboloy prove that even religious fanaticism can be fertile ground for crime. Kaya kailangan ng aksyon mula sa gobyerno.

VIDEO: SBSI VIDEO PR.mp4