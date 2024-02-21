Maritime Zones Act hurdles 2nd Reading in Senate

MANILA -- Senate Bill No. 2492 known as the Philippine Maritime Zones Act principally authored by Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino hurdled the Second Reading at the Senate on Wednesday after series of individual amendments.

The said measure aims to declare the rights and entitlements of the Philippines over its maritime zones, including the underwater features for the enjoyment and cultivation by Filipinos.

Tolentino, who is also the chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones, has been shepherding the bill as it will make the Philippines comply with the United Nation Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in establishing the maritime zones.

During the Senate Plenary Session, Sen. Tol underscored that the Maritime Zones Act will bolster the Philippine claim in territorial disputes and will not abandon the other claims of the country such as what is related to Sabah.

"Wala pong nabago sa ating pag-aari, sa ating kinikilalang sariling bahagi ng ating kapuluan simula doon sa mga dating Saligang Batas hanggang sa ngayon," Sen. Tol said.

Earlier, Sen. Tol mentioned that it is timely and necessary for the Philippines to have its own Maritime Zones Act because it "is not merely a legal obligation, but a paramount necessity for the Philippines' national, economic, and environmental security."