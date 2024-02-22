Press Release

February 22, 2024 Gatchalian hails signing of 'Revised Bulacan State University Charter' Senator Win Gatchalian hailed the signing of the Revised Bulacan State University Charter (Republic Act No. 11980), a move that he said would increase access to high quality education in the province of Bulacan. President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. recently signed the Bulacan State University's (BulSU) revised charter, which expands the state university's course offerings and its governing board's composition and powers. The revised charter also encourages the specialization of its constituent units. "Mahalagang hakbang ang paglagda ng Pangulo sa Revised Bulacan State University Charter upang maipaabot sa ating mga kababayan sa Bulacan ang abot-kaya at dekalidad na edukasyon sa kolehiyo. Dahil palalawigin ng bagong batas na ito ang mga programa ng BulSU, mas maraming oportunidad ang magbubukas para sa mas marami nating mga kababayan sa Bulacan," said Gatchalian, a co-author of the law. Under the revised BulSU charter, the state university shall primarily provide advanced education, higher technological, professional courses and training programs in engineering and technology, arts and sciences, education, agriculture and industrial fields, aeronautics, and artificial intelligence and robotics, among others. BulSU will also be mandated to undertake research and extension services and production activities to support the socioeconomic development of Bulacan and Central Luzon. The revised charter also provides that BulSU shall have the general powers of a corporation set forth in the Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines (Republic Act No. 11232). The exercise of the state university's corporate powers shall be vested exclusively in the Board of Regents, which shall serve as the BulSU's governing board. The Board of Regents shall be chaired and co-chaired, respectively, by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Chairperson and the BulSU President. Gatchalian thanked Senator Francis 'Chiz' Escudero, Chairperson of the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, for pushing the law's passage. He also thanked Majority Leader Senator Joel Villanueva who also co-authored the law. Pagsasabatas ng 'Revised Bulacan State University Charter' ikinagalak ni Gatchalian Ikinagalak ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagsasabatas sa Revised Bulacan State University Charter (Republic Act No. 11980), bagay na aniya'y makatutulong sa pagpapaabot ng dekalidad na edukasyon sa mas maraming mamamayan ng probinsya ng Bulacan. Nilagdaan kamakailan lang ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. ang revised charter ng Bulacan State University (BulSU) na pinapalawak ang mga kurso, pati na rin ang governing board at kapangyarihan ng naturang pamantasan. Hinihikayat din ng revised charter ang specialization sa mga constituent units ng pamantasan. "Mahalagang hakbang ang paglagda ng Pangulo sa Revised Bulacan State University Charter upang maipaabot sa ating mga kababayan sa Bulacan ang abot-kaya at dekalidad na edukasyon sa kolehiyo. Dahil palalawigin ng bagong batas na ito ang mga programa ng BulSU, mas maraming oportunidad ang magbubukas para sa mas marami nating mga kababayan sa Bulacan," ani Gatchalian, isa sa mga may akda ng batas. Sa ilalim ng revised charter ng BulSU, mandato sa pamantasan na mag-alok ng mga programa para sa advanced education, kabilang ang higher technological, professional courses at training programs sa mga larangang tulad ng engineering at technology, arts and sciences, education, agriculture at industrial fields, aeronautics, artificial intelligence at robotics, at iba. Mandato rin sa pamantasan na magsagawa ng research at extension services at production activities upang suportahan ang pag-unlad ng buong Bulacan at Central Luzon. Nakasaad din sa revised charter na magkakaroon ang BulSU ng mga kapangyarihang taglay ng isang korporasyon ayon sa Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines (Republic Act No. 11232). Ipagkakaloob ang kapangyarihang ito sa Board of Regents na magsisilbing governing board ng pamantasan. Pamumunuan ang Board of Regents ng Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Chairperson at BulSU President bilang chairperson at co-chairperson. Pinasalamatan ni Gatchalian si Senador Francis 'Chiz' Escudero, Chairperson ng Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education sa Senado, para sa pagsusulong niyang maisabatas ang revised charter ng BulSU. Pinasalamatan niya rin si Majority Leader Senator Joel Villanueva, isa sa mga may akda ng naturang batas.