Press Release

February 22, 2024 Bong Go aids fire victims in Iligan City; urges local leaders to raise fire prevention awareness in communities "Sa mga nasunugan, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Sabi ko nga sa inyo noon, ang gamit ay nabibili. Ang pera ay kikitain, subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever," Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in a video message, told victims of a fire incident in Barangay San Miguel, Iligan City as his Malasakit Team offered them aid on Wednesday, February 21. "Pangalagaan at ingatan po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa. Ang importante po magtulungan tayo, sino pa ba ang magtutulungan kung 'di tayo lang po kapwa natin Pilipino. Kaya po nandirito kami ngayon para tulungan kayong lahat mga kababayan ko," he added. The relief activity was held at the barangay hall, where three families received financial assistance, snacks, grocery packs, water containers, shirts, vitamins, masks, and balls for basketball and volleyball. Meanwhile, representatives from the National Housing Authority and the Department of Trade and Industry assessed those eligible for their housing and livelihood assistance, respectively. Go highlighted in his video message the significant progress of the Bureau of Fire Protection's (BFP) modernization program, as mandated by the Republic Act No. 11589, which he primarily authored and co-sponsored. The modernization initiative encompasses a comprehensive plan to enhance the BFP's operational capacity. This program's key components include acquiring advanced fire equipment, expanding the workforce by hiring additional firefighters, and offering specialized training programs to ensure a well-prepared and efficient response team. In partnership with the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the LGUs, the BFP is responsible for carrying out regular fire prevention campaigns and information drives, particularly in far and underserved areas. Meanwhile, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, urged individuals with health issues to utilize the medical assistance services provided by the Malasakit Center located at Gregorio T. Lluch Memorial Hospital (GTLMH) in the city or at Kapatagan Provincial Hospital in Kapatagan town. The Malasakit Center is a convenient one-stop shop that brings together relevant agencies to provide medical aid to impoverished Filipinos. Go is the principal author and sponsor of the RA 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act, which has successfully assisted about 10 million Filipinos through the 159 operational centers nationwide, according to the Department of Health (DOH). Meanwhile, Go supported the construction of Super Health Centers nationwide. Through the collective efforts of the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, Jr., local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of 307 Super Health Centers in 2022, 322 in 2023, and 132 in 2024. In Iligan City, a Super Health Center is funded in Brgy. Cabacsanan. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance has previously supported acquiring medical equipment for GTLMH and constructing a multipurpose building. Other projects he supported in the province are the construction of farm-to-market roads in Bacolod and Lala; road rehabilitation in Munai, purchase of one ambulance unit in Kapatagan; construction of flood control and drainage structure in Lala; rehabilitation of public markets in Magsaysay, and construction of multipurpose buildings in Kauswagan, Nunungan, Pantar, Salvador, Tangcal and Tubod.