HONTIVEROS MARKS BIRTHDAY WITH MEDICAL MISSION, CHILDREN'S PARTY IN TONDO

Senator Risa Hontiveros marked her birthday week by organizing a medical mission and a "Magicland" birthday celebration for children in Tondo, Manila on Thursday.

"Tuwing Pebrero, ibang birthday celebration ang ginagawa namin sa opisina. Imbis na magarbong birthday party, nakikipag-partner kami sa iba't ibang local organizations na gaya namin ay nagsusulong ng karapatan at kapakanan ng kababaihan at kabataan. Nagse-celebrate kami kasama ang mga komunidad gaya dito sa Tondo," the Senator said.

The Medical Mission at Parola, led by Senator Hontiveros's office in collaboration with Chairman Bernardo Narito of Brgy. 275 Delpan and the DAMPA Urban Poor Organization, was dedicated to making basic medical services accessible to the residents of Tondo.

"Dapat ilapit mismo sa mga kababayan natin ang mga serbisyong medikal. Maraming hindi makapagpaospital o makapagpadoktor. Nagpapasalamat po ako sa pagkakataon na maipagdiwang ang aking kaarawn na nakapagbigay-serbisyo sa komunidad," Hontiveros stated.

The mission provided a range of essential medical services, including basic check-ups, blood chemistry, urinalysis, electrocardiography (ECG), fetal doppler for expectant mothers, and free medications.

In partnership with Sangguniang Kabataan Chairman Joey Venacio and Barangay Chairperson Irene Padasas of Barangay 43 together with the entire Sanggunian, Hontiveros also organized a magic-themed birthday party at the Barangay 43 Day Care Center. The children participated in games, puppet shows, magic performances, and other engaging activities.

"Sapat nang birthday gift ang makitang masaya ang mga bata at nakapagpacheck up sina nanay at tatay, lolo at lola. Nagpapasalamat din ako sa mga partner natin na tumulong sa atin upang maging matagumpay ang medical mission at birthday party na ito," Hontiveros concluded.