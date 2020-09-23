Photo Release

September 23, 2020 Zubiri supports Bulacan airport: Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri fully supports a proposed measure seeking to grant San Miguel Aerocity Inc. a franchise to construct, operate and maintain a domestic and international airport in Bulacan. “This should have been constructed four years ago at no cost to the government. This was a proposal given by well-meaning individuals for the good and greatness of our country. This is a legacy that will make the Philippines world-class. I just wish that we will approve this today so that we can take it up immediately in plenary,” Zubiri said during the virtual hearing conducted by the Committee on Public Services Wednesday, September 23, 2020 (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)