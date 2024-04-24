Photo Release

April 24, 2024 Saguisag, human rights advocate, dedicated public servant: The Philippine flag at the Senate grounds flies at half mast in honor of former Sen. Rene Saguisag who died Wednesday, April 24, 2024. His son, Rebo, announced the passing of his father in a statement he posted on his Facebook page. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Papa and Lolo,” the statement read. "As we mourn his loss, we take solace in the enduring impact of his legacy . Rene Saguisag was a dedicated public servant and his tireless endeavors as a human rights advocate, senator and writer stand as a testament to his unwavering commitment to justice, truth and democracy,” it added. Saguisag was a human rights lawyer during the administration of the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. He served as a spokesperson of former President Corazon Aquino and served as senator from 1987 to 1992. He co-authored the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees or RA 6713. He was the main author of the Ombudsman Act of 1989. As a lawmaker, he chaired the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privilege and Ad Hoc Committee on the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)