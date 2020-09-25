Photo Release

September 25, 2020 Help is on the way: Sen. Joel Villanueva receives assurance from education officials that the financial assistance for displaced private school teachers and students allotted under the Bayanihan 2 Law will soon be under way. In a virtual hearing on the proposed 2021 budget of the Department of Education, Friday, September 25, 2020, Villanueva was told that anytime soon, the DepEd, DOLE and CHED will issue a joint memorandum circular on the implementation of the mandated subsidies and allowances for teaching and non-teaching personnel amounting to a total of P300 million. Consequently, P600 million is allocated to subsidize qualified students of public and private schools in all levels and part-time faculty members of state universities and colleges (SUCs). “We, in the Senate, struggled to insist on this provision in the law. We just wanted to make sure that the funds will be used to provide immediate help to teachers and students in need,” Villanueva said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)