Photo Release

October 7, 2020 Public works bills: Sen. Manny Pacquiao presides over the virtual hearing on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, of the Committee on Public Works on several local bills seeking to rename, convert, and construct roads and bridges, and create new engineering districts. Also included in the agenda is Senate Bill 1822 which seeks to rename Del Monte Avenue in Quezon City to Fernando Poe, Jr. Avenue. (Screengrab/ Senate PRIB)