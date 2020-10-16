Photo Release

October 16, 2020 LEDAC 2021 Budget Hearing: Sen. Richard Gordon presides over the virtual hearing on the proposed 2021 budget of the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) amounting to P4 million Friday, October 16, 2020. Gordon asked Economic Undersecretary Jose Miguel dela Rosa to explain why LEDAC had only convened four times since it was created under Republic Act No. 7640 in 1992. Dela Rosa said they had also attended five technical working group (TWG) meetings in 2019 and two TWG meetings in 2020. LEDAC is an advisory and consultative body to the President and the Legislature on various economic issues and concerns to ensure consistency in coordinating executive and legislative development planning and budgeting. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)