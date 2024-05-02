Photo Release



Las Piñas Cook Fest: A celebration of culinary artistry and passion using locally sourced products is being featured in this year’s Las Piñas Cook Fest, held today, May 2, at the Villar Sipag complex. The festival initiated by Senator Cynthia Villar, and the Villar Foundation, showcased the culinary skills of the Las Piñeros in support of our local farmers and fishermen. Sixty (60) participants from 20 barangays joined the contest where cash prizes and trophies were given to the winners. The Cook Fest is being celebrated annually along with the Urban Gardening Competition, that promotes vegetable gardening among the residents of Las Piñas for food sustainability.

*****

Isang pagdiriwang ng culinary artistry at passion gamit ang locally sourced products ang itinampok sa Las Piñas Cook Fest na ginanap ngayong araw, Mayo 2, sa Villar Sipag complex. Ang pagdiriwang na pinasimulan ni Senator Cynthia Villar, at ng Villar Foundation ay nagpakita ng mga kasanayan sa pagluluto ng mga Las Piñeros bilang suporta sa ating mga lokal na magsasaka at mangingisda. Animnapung (60) kalahok mula sa 20 barangay ng lungsod ang sumali sa kompetisyon, kung saan nabigyan ng cash prizes at trophies ang mga nanalo. Ang Cook Fest ay ginaganap taun-taon kasabay ng Urban Gardening Competition kung saan naman humuhikayat ng pagtatanim ng gulay ang mga mamamayan ng Las Piñas para namanb sa food sustainability.