Photo Release

October 19, 2020 More Budget for Regions: Informed that the Department of Tourism (DOT) will be focusing on domestic tourism, Sen. Nancy Binay said the proposed regional budget for next year is too small. “How can you say we are pushing for domestic tourism when there is zero capital outlay (for the regions)? Maybe, during the period of amendment, let us bring back the budget for the regional offices; let us not get it from the budget of the Secretary but try to source it from another budget,” Binay suggested to Sen. Richard Gordon who is presiding over a virtual hearing on the proposed P3.84-billion budget of the DOT and its attached agencies for 2021 Monday, October 19, 2020. Guiller Asido, domestic tourism head, said the P950 million allotted for domestic tourism would be used for capability building programs of the local government units (LGUs) and the assessment of tourism plans, among others. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB).