May 4, 2024 Gatchalian wants more granular, location-specific heat indices to guide class cancellations: To remove the ‘arbitrariness’ in class suspensions because of extreme heat, Senator Win Gatchalian is urging the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) to come up with more granular and location-specific heat indices to guide schools and local government units. . Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN