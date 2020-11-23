Photo Release

November 23, 2020 Lapid co-sponsors Education for Children and Youth with Special Needs Act: Sen. Manuel “Lito” Lapid co-sponsors Senate Bill 1907 or the Education for Children and Youth with Special Needs Act during the hybrid plenary session Monday, November 23, 2020. Lapid, one of the bill’s authors, said the measure seeks to provide accessible and quality education to children with disability by instituting adequate and tailored education for each learner through the establishment of inclusive education hubs in all public schools. “Children must not be hindered to enter and participate in a regular school due to their disabilities and special needs. They should be provided with opportunities to build their confidence and enhance their skills. Further, they shall be provided with avenues and resources to develop their full potential,” Lapid said. (File photo/Senate PRIB)