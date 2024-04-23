Photo Release

April 23, 2024 Implement AICS properly: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go asks the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to implement properly the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) in order to help Filipinos who are in dire need and not for chosen individuals only. During Tuesday’s hearing, April 23, 2024 of the Committee on Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development, Go reminded the DSWD to refrain from politics and give assistance to Filipinos immediately. “Our problem now is to institutionalize AICS. How can we institutionalize it? For what, for whom? Is it for the poor or for those you want to help, or for the politician? That is what we must answer,” Go said in Filipino. He filed Senate Bill No. 2638 to ensure that the AICS program will be properly implemented. “Just continue the programs that will help. Don't stop, don't destroy it, don't make Filipinos suffer. That is people's money, that's theirs -- the Filipinos,” he added. The AICS program provides immediate financial assistance to help individuals and families meet their basic needs during times of crisis. This program aims to alleviate the burden on those who are experiencing temporary setbacks and ensure their well-being and stability. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)