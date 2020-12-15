Photo Release

December 15, 2020 Budgetary Authorization Must Be Executed ASAP: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, December 15, 2020, expresses no objection to the proposed measures seeking to extend the validity of the 2020 General Appropriations Act (GAA) and the Bayanihan 2 until December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively. Drilon, however said that the validity and authorizations must be executed immediately to be able to achieve the efficiency and inject government spending into the economy, rather than the funds finding its way to a procurement agency like the Philippine International Trading Corporation or the procurement service of the Department of Budget and Management. “We have no objection to these measures which would extend the validity and authorizations under the GAA 2020 and the Bayanihan 2 because of the very peculiar situation that we find ourselves today and that is the pandemic and therefore, we need every authorization to enable us to address the same," Drilon said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)