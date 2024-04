Photo Release

April 22, 2024 Gatchalian demands ironclad BI measures to filter out foreign criminals entering PH: Senator Win Gatchalian reiterated his call for the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to implement more stringent measures to filter out foreign criminals entering the country to work for Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO), now known as Internet Gaming Licensees (IGL). Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN