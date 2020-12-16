Photo Release

December 16, 2020 Sotto presides CA: Commission on Appointments (CA) chair and Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III presides over the hybrid plenary session III on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Sotto administered the oath of office to Bulacan 2nd District Rep. Gavini “Apol” C. Pancho who replaces Laguna, 4th District Rep. Benjamin Agarao Jr., as Assistant Majority Floor Leader of the commission. Sotto also administered the oath to Sulu 2nd District Rep. Munir Arbison, as member of the House of Representatives’ contingent to the CA and was consequently elected as chairman of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Social Welfare, and as vice chairman on the Committees on Foreign Affairs, National Defense, Public Works and Highways, And Agrarian Reform. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)