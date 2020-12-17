Photo Release

December 17, 2020 Pacquiao urges TRB to fix RFID mess asap: Emmanuel “Manny” D. Pacquiao during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Public Services looking into the toll operations and RFID/cashless transactions on toll expressways Thursday, December 17, 2020, urges the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) to fix the problems besetting toll operations and to provide immediate solutions, otherwise he will recommend the suspension of the implementation of the cashless system on tollways and revert to the combined use of cash and radio frequency identification (RFID). “Before we go fully cashless, we must fix the system. The primary purpose of cashless transactions is to hasten the flow of traffic on our tollgates, and that is what we want. That is the goal, so that our motorists will not be inconvenienced. I call on tollway concessionaires Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation and San Miguel Corporation to balance the number of cash and RFID tollgates to ease the congestion along expressways. Let us address the problems related to the implementation of the cashless system without delay,” Pacquiao said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)