Photo Release

January 22, 2021 Gordon Suggests Orchestrated Effort for Vaccination Program: Sen. Richard Gordon suggests a “tight orchestrated effort” in the government’s national vaccination program similar to that of Israel for fast inoculation of its citizens. Gordon, during Friday’s Committee of the Whole hybrid hearing on the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program January 22, 2021, said Israel’s vaccination rollout was the fastest in the world. He said Red Cross would render its full support to the vaccination program, including the use of its vehicles to ferry people to vaccination sites. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)