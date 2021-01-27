Photo Release

January 27, 2021 Voting Separately on Cha-Cha: Senate President Vicente Sotto III says the issue on Congress voting separately or jointly on the matter of amending the Constitution has been resolved after hearing the statements of resource persons in the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes and Laws, Wednesday, January 27, 2021. “Indeed, it is correct that we vote separately. The Constitution mentions voting separately, I think, three or four times. And only once has it mentioned that we vote jointly and that is only in the case of Martial law. So I think that issue is resolved, definitely. And hearing from Speaker [Lord Allan] Velasco and the chairman of the constitutional amendments committee, they agree. So that is already a solved issue,” Sotto said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)