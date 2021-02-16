Photo Release

February 16, 2021 Senate ratifies Bicam Report on Cooperatives: Senate President Vicente Sotto III declares the Senate’s approval and ratification of the Bicameral Conference Committee Report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 1855 and House Bill No. 5925 or the act making the position of a cooperatives development officer mandatory in the municipal, city and provincial levels Tuesday, February 16, 2021. The bill seeks to strengthen cooperatives in the country, particularly in the countryside. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)