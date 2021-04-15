Photo Release

April 15, 2021 Marcos urges DA to help hog raisers: Sen. Imee Marcos urges officials from the Department of Agriculture (DA) to help hog raisers from areas in Mindanao and Visayas that remain free of the African swine fever (ASF) during the continuation of the hybrid Committee of the Whole hearing on the food security crisis brought about by ASF outbreak Thursday, April 15, 2021. She said DA could help in the shipping cost, biosecurity measures, among others. She also asked DA officials if they are inspecting the arrival of imported pork according to the prescribed requirements under the law as well as those meat products being sold online. Marcos noted the absence of personnel from the health department in the inspection of imported meat products. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)