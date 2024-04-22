Photo Release

April 22, 2024 Jinggoy proposes financial literacy program for workers: To help workers make sound financial decisions, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed a bill requiring employers nationwide to provide a free financial literacy program for all its employees. “This will benefit the employees and workers because it will give them the knowledge and skills to effectively and efficiently manage their resources and allow them to be financially stable,” the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development said in filing Senate Bill No. 2630 or the proposed Personal Finance Education in the Workplace Act. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)