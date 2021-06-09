Photo Release

June 9, 2021 Ex-PNP Chiefs’ probe on Calbayog City Mayor's killing: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, chairman of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, confers with his vice chairman, Sen. Panfilo Lacson, during the panel’s hybrid public hearing Wednesday, June 9, 2021 on the gruesome killing of Calbayog City Mayor Ronald Aquino and his two security aides last March 8, 2021. Dela Rosa said the investigation seeks to address existing gaps in legislation, particularly in the conduct of police operations, while Lacson told resource persons to invoke their right against self-incrimination if they feel they would incriminate themselves when asked probing questions. Lacson was the police chief from 1991 to 2001 while Dela Rosa was appointed PNP chief from 2016 to 2018. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)