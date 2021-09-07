Photo Release

September 7, 2021 Accommodation favoring foreign entities: Sen. Panfilo Lacson, at the continuation of the Blue Ribbon virtual hearing Tuesday, September 7, 2021, questions the accommodation provided to foreign entities but not to Filipino entrepreneurs. Lacson cited the use of C-130 of the Philippine Air Force to ferry personal protective equipment (PPE) from China to the Philippines. However, Lacson noted that Filipino company EMS Components Assembly, through its chief executive Perry Ferrer, was called by the Department of Trade and Industry to produce face masks and face shields, had shouldered the cost of the delivery of its products to different parts of the country. Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez confirmed the use of C-130, explaining that PPEs, at that time, could only be sourced from China that was why the transport cost was charged to the government. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)