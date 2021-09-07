Photo Release

September 7, 2021 Pacquiao asks to be co-sponsor of CCF Life Academy Foundation Inc. bill: Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao, during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, September 7, 2021, expresses his intention to be co-sponsor of Senate Bill No. 2364, which seeks to recognize CCF Life Academy Foundation Inc. as an educational institution of international character, granting certain prerogatives to hasten its growth. Sen. Win Gatchalian, in accepting Pacquiao’s request, said it would be an honor having the world champion be part of the measure. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)