Photo Release

September 8, 2021 Increase pay: Sen. Cynthia Villar says the low salary positions being offered by the Department of Health (DOH) to doctors, nurses and other health care workers might be the reason why they turn down employment opportunities offered by the department. Villar was reacting to a statement made by Budget and Management Usec Tina Rose Marie Canda during the briefing of the Development Budget Coordinating Committee (DBCC) on the proposed P5.024-trillion national budget for 2022 Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Canda said around 14,000 DOH plantilla positions remain unfulfilled because health care workers are not applying for these positions. “Our hospital in Las Piñas is having a hard time hiring people but on the other hand, applicants are lining up for private hospitals. Perhaps, the problem is the pay. But at this point, we should increase the pay even for job orders to attract health care workers since the risk they are taking is quite high,” Villar said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)