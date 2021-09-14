Photo Release

September 14, 2021 Recto defends Vaporized Nicotine Products Regulation Act: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto continues to defend Senate Bill No. 2239 or the Vaporized Nicotine Products Regulation Act, which seeks to regulate the importation, manufacture, sale, packaging, distribution, use and communication of vapor products and heated tobacco products (HTP). Recto, during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, September 14, 2021, said the real intention of the said products is for those smoking cigarettes to shift to “less harmful” HTP and vapor products. Recto cited a briefer from the World Health Organization (WHO) regional office for Europe which states that “there is conclusive evidence that completely substituting electronic nicotine and non-nicotine delivery systems (EN&NNDS) for combustible tobacco cigarettes reduces users’ exposure to numerous toxicants and carcinogens present in combustible tobacco cigarettes.” Recto was responding to the question of Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go regarding claims that non-smokers who use EN&NNDS may become addicted to nicotine and eventually switch and become addicted to conventional tobacco products. “I think it’s the other way around. To me, the real intention of this is for those smoking cigarettes to shift to this product. I think if you started with HTP or EN&NNDS you will not want to smoke because of the cigarette’s unpleasant odor,” he said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)