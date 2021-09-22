Photo Release

September 22, 2021 Senate honors former Social Welfare Secretary Soliman: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon sponsors Senate Resolution No. 913, honoring the late former Social Welfare and Development Secretary Dinky Soliman for her invaluable contributions to the field of social work and the country. Drilon said Soliman was a champion of social justice and democracy. “Today we celebrate Dinky’s strength and principles. Unlike many officials today who would cling to their positions, Dinky chose integrity over power and influence,” Drilon said during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Soliman was one of the resigned cabinet officials known as the “Hyatt 10” who withdrew support for then President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo who was accused of fraud in the 2004 presidential elections. According to Drilon, Soliman’s passionate and steadfast love to serve the poorest and most marginalized of Filipinos and her desire to improve their quality of life should serve as a benchmark for aspiring public servants. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)