Photo Release

September 27, 2021 Angara honors physicians as beacons amid pandemic: Sen. Sonny Angara, during Monday’s hybrid plenary session, September 27, 2021, sponsors Senate Resolution No. 916 recognizing and commending the immeasurable contribution and sacrifices of Filipino physicians throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Angara pushed for the adoption of the resolution in time for the celebration of the National Physicians’ Day by virtue of Presidential Proclamation No. 1789 issued in 1978. “Not only have they served as vanguards to our health and well-being, they have become our beacons of hope, reminding us that through perseverance, commitment, and hard work, not to mention the proper skills and knowledge, a path out of this pandemic and back to normalcy, can be forged,” Angara said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)