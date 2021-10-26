Photo Release

October 26, 2021 Mandaluyong City: Senator Win Gatchalian delivers his remarks to school representatives and education stakeholders during a national forum, 23 April 2018 file. While the Department of Education (DepEd) is seeking an additional P2.58 billion in 2022 to hire 10,000 teachers, more than 30,000 teaching positions are yet to be filled as of September this year. For Senator Win Gatchalian, this should push the DepEd to accelerate its hiring process and fill the remaining vacancies. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN