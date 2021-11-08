Photo Release

November 8, 2021 Senate resumes session, passes two measures: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III bangs the gavel upon approval of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1947 or An Act Creating the Office of the Judiciary Marshals during the hybrid plenary session Monday, November 8, 2021. Returning from a legislative break, senators also voted to adopt Senate Resolution No. 832, a resolution concurring in the accession to the Convention on Temporary Admission. The measure constitutes the international codification of the ATA Carnet system, a combination of French and English acronyms which mean “admission temporaire” or temporary admission. A total of 10 senators attended the session physically, while 13 were virtually present. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)