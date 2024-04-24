Photo Release

April 24, 2024 LGUs are PH hope: Sen. Robinhood Padilla expresses belief that the local government units (LGUs) are the hope of the country with the efficient leadership of LGU officials. Presiding over Wednesday’s hearing, April 24, 2024 of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, Padilla tackled Senate Resolution of Both Houses No. 5: Amending Sections 4 and 7 of Article VI (Legislative Department), Sections 4 of Article VII (Executive Department), and Section 8 Article X (Local Government) of the 1987 Constitution. “When talking about the foundation of our country, before the colonials came here, these towns were already standing and the barangays were already there. And those barangays that governed us, during that time we were progressive and rich, so foreign countries were interested in us. The local government is not new,” Padilla said in Filipino. Padilla proposed the extension of term for local government officials from three years to four years, believing that with the extension of term, they can accomplish more projects that would lead to development in their localities. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)