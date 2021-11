Photo Release

November 10, 2021 Vigan City: Senate Committee on Energy chairperson Senator Win Gatchalian, pictured here 7 Nov. 2021, said that it is important to ensure the continuous and reliable electricity service within the franchise area of Benguet Electric Cooperative Inc. (BENECO) amid the ongoing disagreements between the National Electrification Administration (NEA) and BENECO on the appointment of its GM. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN